Africa's leading porn-watching country orders ban on all explicit websites

In a bold move to tackle the growing concern of pornography, particularly among the youth, Africa’s leading porn-watching country has ordered a ban on all explicit websites.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has directed the country’s Communications Commission (NCC) to impose a nationwide ban on websites hosting pornographic content.

Lawmakers argue that these sites encourage adultery, prostitution, and promiscuous behaviour among citizens, especially young people. The House has also urged the NCC to enforce strict sanctions on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that fail to comply with the ban.

The directive followed a motion sponsored by the Member of Parliament for the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, Dalhatu Tafoki, who described it as a pivotal step in protecting societal values.

In his submission to the House, he stated:

I would like to move a motion for the need to block internet websites hosting pornographic content and sanction the internet service providers responsible for the posting. The House notes that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem, and no concrete steps have been taken to curb this phenomenon in Nigeria.

He emphasised the importance of protecting the country’s religious values:

Nigeria is a highly religious country, and all the major religions in the country forbid nudity and obscenity in any form. It is also worth noting that countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have passed legislation banning pornography in their domains.

Mr Tafoki further stated:

Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings about the psychological and sociological consequences of creating pornographic content.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, then posed the question to the House, after which the motion was adopted, and the order was given to the NCC and the Legislative Compliance Committee to ensure its implementation.