Karim Zito hits back at media critics after Kotoko’s win over Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has strongly criticised sections of the sports media, accusing some journalists of unfairly targeting him amid the club’s recent challenges.

Zito’s comments came after the Porcupine Warriors edged former club Dreams FC 1–0 in their latest Ghana Premier League fixture, a result that halted a four-match winless run and eased growing pressure on the technical bench.

Speaking during his post-match interview, the Kotoko coach expressed frustration at what he described as selective scrutiny from journalists, particularly concerning his explanations for the team’s struggles.

Zito said,

Some journalists are unfairly putting pressure on me. When Pep Guardiola says Rodri is injured, nobody complains. But when I say we have 13 injured players, it suddenly becomes a problem

The Kotoko trainer also defended his team’s league position and urged critics to take a broader view of the season, stressing that short-term fluctuations should not define a club’s campaign.

The league is a marathon. If you’re lambasting me because we were sitting fifth, then you’re not being fair, especially when you know the problems I’m facing

Kotoko had gone into the match amid mounting frustration from supporters, with some fans openly calling for Zito’s dismissal following the club’s inconsistent run. However, the narrow victory over Dreams FC appears to have temporarily calmed tensions around the club.

Despite the criticism, Zito insisted he remains unfazed by the pressure surrounding his role.

He remarked, underlining his belief that the backlash against him has been excessive and unjustified,

If I leave Kotoko today, nothing will happen to me

The Bigger Picture

Kotoko’s season has been significantly disrupted by injuries, with as many as 13 players currently sidelined. Zito remains hopeful that the return of key personnel will stabilise performances in the coming weeks.

The win over Dreams FC lifted Asante Kotoko to third place on the Ghana Premier League table after 14 matches, keeping them firmly in the title conversation.