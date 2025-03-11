2025 Budget: Gh₵200m for tidal wave disaster, Gh₵242.5m for Akosombo spillage

Weeks after being left homeless, exposed to harsh weather conditions, and at the mercy of mosquitoes, victims of the recent tidal waves and last year’s Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage can now heave a sigh of relief.

The government has allocated GH₵200 million to support victims of the tidal wave disaster.

This follows recent tidal waves that displaced residents of Salakope, Agavedzi, and other coastal communities in the Ketu South Municipality. The disaster has caused severe devastation, destroying over 51 houses and displacing more than 300 individuals. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.

Similarly, GH₵242.5 million has been allocated to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

On 15th September 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) began a controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. The exercise, which lasted until 30th October 2023, caused significant flooding in surrounding areas, particularly within the Lower Volta region.

According to government statistics, over 88,000 people and more than 5,000 homes were affected by the flooding.

With this latest allocation, affected residents can now be assured of government support as they rebuild their lives.

