2025 Budget: Gh₵200m for tidal wave disaster, Gh₵242.5m for Akosombo spillage

Weeks after being left homeless, exposed to harsh weather conditions, and at the mercy of mosquitoes, victims of the recent tidal waves and last year’s Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage can now heave a sigh of relief.
The government has allocated GH₵200 million to support victims of the tidal wave disaster.
This follows recent tidal waves that displaced residents of Salakope, Agavedzi, and other coastal communities in the Ketu South Municipality. The disaster has caused severe devastation, destroying over 51 houses and displacing more than 300 individuals. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.
Similarly, GH₵242.5 million has been allocated to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.
On 15th September 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) began a controlled release of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. The exercise, which lasted until 30th October 2023, caused significant flooding in surrounding areas, particularly within the Lower Volta region.
According to government statistics, over 88,000 people and more than 5,000 homes were affected by the flooding.
With this latest allocation, affected residents can now be assured of government support as they rebuild their lives.
2025 BUDGET: Full list of Allocation to Various Sectors or Programmes
GH¢13.85 billion: Allocation for the Big Push Programme.
GH¢499.8 million: Allocation for the No-Academic-Fee policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions.
GH¢292.4 million: Allocation for the distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools.
GH¢242.5 million: Allocation to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.
GH¢200 million: Allocation to support victims of the tidal wave disaster in the Ketu South constituency.
GH¢3.5 billion: Allocation for the free secondary education program.
GH¢564.6 million: Allocation for comprehensive provision of free curricula-based textbooks.
GH¢1.788 billion: Allocation for the School Feeding Programme.
GH¢145.5 million: Allocation for the Capitation Grant.
GH¢203 million: Allocation for the payment of teacher trainee allowances.
GH¢480 million: Allocation for the payment of nursing trainee allowances.
GH¢9.93 billion: Allocation for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
GH¢2.81 billion: Allocation for the Ghana Road Fund.
GH¢7.51 billion: Allocation for the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).
GH¢1.5 billion: Allocation for Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA).
GH¢51.3 million: Allocation as seed fund for the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank.
GH¢300 million: Allocation for the National Apprenticeship Programme.
GH¢100 million: Allocation for the ‘Adwumawura’ Programme.
GH¢100 million: Allocation for the National Coders Programme