Ayigbe Edem begs gov’t for permanent solution to tidal waves in Volta Region

Ghanaian musician Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Ayigbe Edem, has made a passionate appeal to the government to find a permanent solution to the tidal waves affecting the Volta Region.

His appeal follows recent tidal waves that have displaced residents of Salakope, Agavedzi, and adjoining coastal communities in the Ketu South Municipality.

The incident has caused severe devastation, destroying over 51 houses and displacing more than 300 individuals. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.

In a video message shared on social media, Ayigbe Edem expressed concern about the situation, making reference to similar incidents in previous years.

I am really worried because the last time this happened, I sent some relief items to the people. It is very sad that the water is back.

He appealed:

President John Mahama, please, we need your help in the Volta Region—the sea is taking our lands. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, and Edem Agbana, the MP for Ketu North, must all come to our aid.

We need a permanent solution, so all the people in power, please help us find one. We, as individuals, will do our best, but we still need a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has described this occurrence as a threat to national security and has called for emergency interventions to curb the destruction and ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected communities.