Volta Region declares 'State of Emergency' following coastal erosion at Ketu

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has declared a state of emergency following severe coastal erosion that has displaced hundreds of residents in the Ketu South Municipality.

Over the past seven days, strong tidal waves have destroyed homes, cemeteries, and farmlands in several coastal communities. The minister described the situation as a national security concern and called for urgent intervention to prevent further destruction.

Speaking at a meeting with the Volta Regional Security Council and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Tokor, Minister Gunu stressed the need for immediate action.

Houses have been washed away, cemeteries are gone, and many people—including children and women—are experiencing psychological distress. This calls for urgent action.

He further warned that an assessment of the affected areas showed they were significantly below sea level, making them highly vulnerable to recurring tidal waves.

If nothing is done urgently and the sea continues to cross the road, the level of devastation could become uncontrollable.

As part of the government’s response, relief items have been distributed to over 510 affected residents. However, many victims have called for a more sustainable solution—the completion of the sea defence project. A resident said:

We don't need rice or maize. All we need is for them to complete the sea defence so we can be safe and take care of ourselves.

Additionally, residents have expressed concerns over delays in the Ghana Gas shelter project, which was expected to provide 15 units of two-bedroom apartments to support relocation efforts.