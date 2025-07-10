Promising young British footballer Paige Bowyer-Walker has tragically died at the age of 20 following a horrific car accident while on holiday in Kemer, Turkey.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 28, 2025, when Paige was struck by a vehicle while returning to her hotel with family friends after grabbing a meal.

Her father, Stuart Bowyer, told The Sun that Paige suffered severe injuries, including a broken pelvis, lung damage, a broken shoulder, a broken nose, a fractured skull, and a bleed on the brain.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery, including the removal of her spleen, and placed her in an induced coma.

Sadly, despite medical efforts, Paige succumbed to her injuries the next day, on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

In an emotional statement posted on Facebook, Paige’s mother, Niki Bowyer, confirmed the devastating news:

It is with a broken heart and deep regret that we announce the passing of my beautiful girl

She thanked friends and supporters for their love during this painful time and requested privacy as the family copes with their loss.

Paige was loved and adored by so many, and I know she felt the same about you all. Fly high, my beautiful girl. Till we meet again, I will forever carry you in my heart.

Paige, a talented member of the Gosport Borough Ladies Reserve Football team, was enjoying a nine-day holiday in Turkey, with a scheduled return the day after the accident.