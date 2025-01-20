Volta Region: Man attacked for erecting an idol in a rented apartment (video)

A man believed to be in his early forties has been accused of erecting a voodoo idol in a rented apartment in Agbozume, located in the Ketu Municipal District of the Volta Region. A video of the incident shared on social media shows angry residents storming the apartment and attempting to force him out, describing him as an "evil man."

In the video, the accused, dressed in a white singlet and blue shorts with a white substance believed to be powder smeared on his body, is seen in a heated confrontation with the residents, who attempt to destroy his makeshift shrine.

The video also captures items believed to be associated with the shrine, as well as a woman, presumably the landlady, screaming in the local Ewe dialect. She is heard accusing the man of spiritually murdering children.

She said:

Someone help us, this man has erected an idol in my mother’s apartment. He has erected an idol to kill children. Somebody help us! He is a murderer. How can you do this in a rented apartment? He is an evil man. We need help!

In his defence, the accused man responded that he had acquired a licence for the idols and warned the tenants that their actions could have spiritual consequences.

However, the angry residents dismissed his claims, asserting that they were unafraid of any repercussions.

It is a lie! You can’t do anything to us. We don’t care who dies. You are an evil man. There are pictures of several people here. This man is a murderer. Somebody help save us from him. He has been exposed!

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.