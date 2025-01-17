V/R: One person arrested for allegedly smuggling food items for Tsito SHS

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of food items intended for students of Tsito Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region. The food was intercepted by Apostle Frank Agogo, popularly known as Apostle Ekatso, at Sokode-Gbogame in the Ho municipality on Friday, 17th January 2025.

This incident comes barley 24 hours after the government’s commencement of food distribution to senior high schools, in addressing recent concerns of shortages.

President John Dramani Mahama had earlier directed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to work with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to distribute food items stored in the Tema Warehouse to schools.

In a video shared with Pulse News, the suspect, a male, was seen with hundreds of boxes of canned tomatoes. According to Apostle Agogo, the boxes were offloaded from the Tsito SHS bus into an Opel Astra taxi vehicle with registration number "GR 5051 U."

Acting on suspicion, Apostle Agogo intercepted the items and questioned the driver, who confirmed that the items originated from the school.

Speaking to Pulse News, Apostle Agogo recounted:

Immediately I noticed he was beginning to load the tin tomato boxes—the big size, about 100 of them—I approached him and asked where the goods were coming from. He told me the bus had offloaded them, and they were from the warehouse of Tsito Senior High School.

The suspect was subsequently arrested by the police, while the school’s storekeeper, alleged to be his accomplice, has also been invited for questioning. Apostle Agogo added:

I quickly took a video of the driver and the car, then called the police, the assemblyman, and the NDC chairman in the area. The police patrol arrived and moved them to the central police station. As I speak, I’m preparing to write my statement.