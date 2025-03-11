Must Read: 6 important highlights from the 2025 Budget presentation

The much-anticipated 2025 Budget and Economic Policy Statement has been presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, outlining key financial and policy decisions that will shape Ghana’s economic direction in the coming year.

From major tax cuts and social interventions to budgetary allocations for critical sectors, the budget provides insights into the government’s priorities under President John Mahama’s administration.

In this article, we break down six of the most important highlights from the 2025 Budget presentation, covering everything from economic reforms to key infrastructural investments. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Scrapping of Taxes

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that several "nuisance" taxes will be abolished in the coming days. These include:

Betting Tax

E-Levy

Emissions Levy

VAT on Motor Vehicle Insurance Policies

Tax on Unprocessed Small-Scale Miners' Gold

COVID-19 Levy

2. GH₵3.5 Billion Budgeted for Free Senior High School Programme

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed that the government has allocated GH₵3.5 billion for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Presenting the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, 11th March, he noted that the John Mahama-led administration has addressed funding concerns for the policy by uncapping the GETFund.

Additionally, the government has allocated GH₵292.4 million to commence the distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools.

3. GH₵200m for Tidal Wave Disaster, GH₵242.5m for Akosombo Spillage

Weeks after being left homeless, exposed to harsh weather conditions, and at the mercy of mosquitoes, victims of recent tidal waves and last year’s Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage can now heave a sigh of relief.

The government has allocated GH₵200 million to support victims of the tidal wave disaster. Similarly, GH₵242.5 million has been allocated to assist victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

4. GH₵292.4m Allocated for Free Sanitary Pads for Schoolgirls

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced that GH₵292.4 million has been allocated to initiate the distribution of free sanitary pads.

This initiative, first pledged by President John Dramani Mahama during his 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), underscores the government’s commitment to promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring no girl misses school due to a lack of sanitary products.

5. Government Commences Ambitious Plan to Export Ghanaian Workers Abroad

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson also announced that the government has begun plans to formalise the export of Ghanaian labour to other countries.

The initiative is part of the Ghana Labour Export Programme, proposed by President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 election.

Under the programme, skilled Ghanaian workers will be given opportunities to work abroad for specified periods, gaining experience while contributing to the economies of host countries.

6. Government Scraps 1 District 1 Factory, Ghana CARES, and YouStart Initiatives

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced that the government will eliminate the One District One Factory (1D1F), the YouStart programme, and the Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” initiatives.

According to him, this move aligns with President John Mahama’s commitment to reducing wasteful government expenditure.