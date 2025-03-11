Government allocates GHS 292.4m for provision of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls

In a significant move to address menstrual health challenges among schoolgirls, the Mahama-led administration has announced the provision of free sanitary pads for female students across Ghana. This initiative was first pledged by President John Dramani Mahama during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025, underscoring his government’s commitment to promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring that no girl misses school due to the lack of sanitary products. Following through on this promise, Finance Minister Hon. Casiel Ato Forson today revealed during the national budget presentation in Parliament that the government has allocated GHS 292.4 million to kickstart the distribution of free sanitary pads.

Addressing a Longstanding Challenge For years, young girls, particularly those in rural and economically disadvantaged communities, have struggled to afford sanitary pads due to high costs driven by heavy taxation and low household incomes. As a result, many are forced to resort to unhygienic alternatives, increasing their risk of infections and other health complications. Additionally, the inability to access sanitary products has contributed to high rates of absenteeism, as girls frequently miss school during their menstrual cycles. The cost of sanitary pads in Ghana has been a subject of public debate and advocacy, with civil society organisations and women’s rights groups calling for the removal of taxes on menstrual hygiene products to make them more affordable.

READ MORE: President Mahama promises to provide female students with free sanitary pads effective March 2025

Previously, the taxation system imposed a total of 32.5% in taxes on imported sanitary pads, broken down as follows: 20% Import Duty

12.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) This classification, which categorised sanitary products as “miscellaneous manufactured articles” under the Harmonised System Code 9619001000, significantly inflated retail prices. A standard pack of sanitary pads currently costs between GHS 20 and GHS 40, making them prohibitively expensive for many Ghanaian families.

A Step Towards Equity in Education