Gov’t commences ambitious plan to export Ghanaian workers abroad

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government has begun plans to formalise the export of Ghanaian labour to other countries.

The initiative forms part of the Ghana Labour Export Programme, proposed by President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 election.

Under the initiative, skilled Ghanaian workers will be given the opportunity to work abroad for specified periods to gain experience while contributing to the economies of host countries.

In return, the programme is expected to generate revenue for Ghana and help reduce the high rate of unemployment.

Presenting the 2025 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in Parliament on Tuesday, 11th March, Dr Forson stated that processes are already in place to formalise the policy.

Beginning this year, we will formalise the export of Ghanaian labour to other countries. We will ensure a structured and beneficial system for Ghanaian workers seeking employment abroad, creating safer and legal pathways for them while protecting their rights and welfare.

He added:

Mr Speaker, this will also help reduce illegal migration, prevent worker exploitation, and maximise the economic benefits of remittances, thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Additionally, in his address, the Minister officially announced the government’s decision to scrap the much-criticised COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, marking the end of a tax policy that had faced widespread opposition since its introduction in 2021.

The 1% levy, which applied to the supply of goods and services as well as imports, was initially introduced to support Ghana’s economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.