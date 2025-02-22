Prof. Gyampo says 10% base pay increment is 'not enough' but...

Professor Ransford Gyampo, President of the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has expressed dissatisfaction with the government's proposed 10% salary increment for public sector workers.

According to him, the increment does little to alleviate the financial struggles of workers amid rising inflation and economic hardship.

He also urged government appointees under the Mahama administration to adopt modest lifestyles, arguing that it would be unfair to demand austerity from labour unions while officials continue to live lavishly.

Speaking on The Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Prof. Gyampo stressed the need for restraint, particularly in light of the current economic difficulties.

As labour accepts this small 10% increment, we must also show restraint and acknowledge that times are tough

Prof. Gyampo, who had been vocal in criticising the previous Akufo-Addo administration for its perceived lack of support for labour, acknowledged that the 10% salary increment was modest compared to previous increases of 23% and 25%.

However, he noted that labour unions accepted the offer due to the direct involvement of President John Dramani Mahama in the negotiations.

Clearly, this [10% increment] is not enough. I had expected more, but if the situation is explained properly and the president himself is part of the negotiations, then what can you do?

President Mahama pledges fiscal discipline and shared sacrifice

In a related development, President Mahama assured organised labour that his administration would prioritise fiscal discipline and avoid reckless spending.

He criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing it of mismanaging the economy.

We all knew the economy was struggling, but some of the things I’ve uncovered show criminal mismanagement. Ghana has become a crime scene because I cannot understand how a government could be so reckless.

He emphasised the need for shared sacrifices, directing the finance minister to implement expenditure cuts, including reductions in government budgets.

There is growing distrust in the political class because while others are tightening their belts, politicians seem to be doing the opposite. I want to assure you that we will all make sacrifices, and there will be no wasteful spending

Promise of future benefits and call for moderation

President Mahama urged labour unions to moderate their demands temporarily, promising that once the economy stabilises, benefits would be distributed more equitably.

When the economy grows and the cake gets bigger, we will distribute it more generously