NIB summons Abronye over claim Mahama gov’t ‘stole’ ₵550M for dismissed appointees

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has summoned the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

This follows his claims that the government, led by President John Mahama, had “stolen” over five hundred and fifty million Ghana cedis intended for dismissed recruits and appointees.

In an interview on Movement TV, sighted by Pulse News, Abronye DC alleged that the revocation of appointments made after 7th December 2024 was part of a scheme to misappropriate the funds, stating that financial clearance had already been issued for the recruitment.

He further claimed that the amount was released by the Bank of Ghana and transported in a bullion van to the Jubilee House.

The NIB invitation was conveyed in a letter dated Friday, 21st February 2025, signed by Kwaku Afari, Bono Regional Commander of the NIB.

The letter read:

I have been instructed by the Director of Investigations of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to invite you to meet him on Wednesday, 26th February 2025, at 10:00 hours at KAWUKUDU in the Greater Accra Region to assist the Bureau in investigating allegations you have levelled against His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama.

In these allegations, made during an interview on ‘Movement in the Morning’—a breakfast show on Movement TV hosted by Kwaku Dawuro—you, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye, claimed that President John Dramani Mahama is hoarding ₵550,000,000 intended for dismissed appointees at the Jubilee House. You further accused his administration of corruption in the recruitment and revocation processes.

Meanwhile, the letter has sparked mixed reactions on social media, including from social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.