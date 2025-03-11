University of Education 'sacks' 38 frst-year students over poor GPA – Full list

This action follows an academic performance review to ensure that students meet the university's academic standards.

This decision was communicated in a memo dated 7th March 2025, signed by Mohammed Adam, PhD, the Head of the Department of the Faculty of Social Science Education, Department of Social Studies Education, at the university.

The memo outlined that the affected students were unable to meet the minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) requirement of 1.0 and had also failed more than the permissible number of courses even after resits.

The memo further stated:

This decision was reached after an audit and review of both their First and Second Semester Examination results (2023/2024 Academic Year), with the affected students duly given counselling prior to their withdrawal.

Additionally, the university emphasised that the withdrawal means the students are no longer permitted to attend Level 200 lectures or take part in any further assessments.

As a result, these students are ineligible to attend Level 200 lectures or participate in the Mid-Semester and End-of-Semester Examinations for Level 200 courses. Please ensure that appropriate measures are taken to reflect these changes in your course register.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among students, with some arguing for leniency while others commend the University for upholding academic standards.

The institution, however, maintains that the move aligns with its policy of ensuring academic excellence.