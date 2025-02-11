In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually impaired student at the University of Ghana, has graduated with a perfect 4.0 final GPA. His achievement not only cements his place among the university’s top-performing students but also challenges societal perceptions about disability and academic excellence.

Despite the challenges of visual impairment, Ephraim emerged as the Overall Best Student of the February 2025 Congregation, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology. His journey is a testament to perseverance, self-discipline, and an unwavering commitment to success.

A Story of Resilience and Excellence

Ephraim’s academic journey has been anything but conventional. He began his education at Faith Christian Academy and later pursued Visual Arts at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, where he won a regional visual arts quiz competition. His passion for the arts led him to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2017, where he enrolled in Painting and Sculpture. However, as his eyesight deteriorated due to a health condition, his dream took an unexpected turn.

Rather than giving up, Ephraim sought support from the Ghana Blind Union, where he received training in Assistive Technology—a pivotal moment that reshaped his future. Armed with new skills and a relentless spirit, he applied to the University of Ghana and gained admission in 2021.

Academic Excellence and Leadership

Ephraim’s brilliance was evident from the start. In the 2021/2022 Vice-Chancellor’s Awards, he received the Alumni Prize for Best Level 200 Humanities Student. His perfect 4.0 GPA is a testament to his dedication and ability to thrive despite the odds.

Beyond academics, he made a lasting impact on campus. He served as Organising Secretary and Public Relations Officer for the Campus Association of Students with Special Needs, coordinated academic initiatives, and even volunteered with Radio Univers. His commitment to education extended beyond the university, as he facilitated training for senior high school teachers in technology-driven teaching methods through a joint project by the Ghana Education Service, T-TEL, and KTI.

A Vision for the Future

Ephraim’s passion for Assistive Technology, Cognitive Science, and Advocacy fuels his ambition to become an academic in Philosophy and Law, with a focus on human rights and inclusion. He attributes his success to family support, mentorship, and financial aid from institutions such as the Scholarship Secretariat.