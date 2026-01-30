Advertisement

Did You Know Almost All Passports Have Only Four Colours? Here’s What Each Colour Means

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:37 - 30 January 2026
Passports around the world come in four main colours — blue, red, green and black. The article explores what each one means.
At a glance, passports around the world may appear different in design, language and symbols, but one detail remains strikingly similar — their colours. Despite there being nearly 200 countries globally, passports are issued in just four main colours: blue, red (or burgundy), green, and black.

This limited colour choice is not accidental. Passport colours are carefully selected and often reflect a country’s history, political identity, religious beliefs, or regional alliances.

There is no international law that restricts passport colours. However, countries tend to choose conservative, dark colours because passports are official government documents that must convey authority, durability and legitimacy.

Dark colours are also less likely to show wear and tear, making them practical for documents that are frequently handled and exposed to different environments. Over time, these preferences have resulted in four dominant passport colours used worldwide.

1. Blue Passports

Blue is one of the most common passport colours globally. It is often associated with peace, freedom and international cooperation. Many countries in the Americas and the Caribbean use blue passports.

In some cases, the colour symbolises a connection to the “New World” or democratic values. Countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, and many more.

2. Red or Burgundy Passports

Red passports, particularly burgundy, are strongly associated with Europe. Most European Union (EU) member states use burgundy passports to symbolise unity and shared regional identity.

Red is also linked to history, revolution and political change, which is why several countries with socialist or communist backgrounds have adopted it.

Examples include Germany, France, Spain, China, and the United Kingdom, which currently issues a blue passport but previously used burgundy during its EU membership.

3. Green Passports

Green passports are commonly linked to religion and nature, especially Islam, where green holds spiritual significance. As a result, many Muslim-majority countries choose green for their passports.

Green is also popular in parts of West Africa, reflecting regional traditions rather than religion alone. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco and Burkina Faso, Ghana issue green passports.

4. Black Passports

Black is the least common passport colour but is often chosen for its formal, elegant and authoritative appearance. It is also practical, as black shows less dirt and wear. Some countries in Africa and Asia, as well as certain diplomatic or official passport categories, use black. Examples include New Zealand, Botswana and Malawi.

The four passport colours — blue, red, green and black — are more than aesthetic choices. They reflect a nation’s identity, values, history and global positioning.

While the colour may tell a story, the true power of a passport lies in diplomacy, international cooperation and global trust.In the end, it is not the colour of the passport that opens borders, but the relationships behind it.

