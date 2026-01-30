How Poor Menstrual Hygiene Increases Cancer Risk in Women: Everything You Should Know

Poor menstrual hygiene increases the risk of reproductive infections and long-term health issues, including cervical cancer.

Menstrual hygiene is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of women’s health. While poor menstrual practices are widely linked to infections and discomfort, growing evidence suggests they may also contribute to long-term health risks, including an increased risk of certain cancers, particularly cervical cancer.

Understanding menstrual hygiene and its impact on the body is essential to protecting women’s reproductive health.

What Is Menstrual Hygiene?

Menstrual hygiene refers to the practices and conditions that help women manage their menstrual periods safely, cleanly, and with dignity. According to Dr. Kanika Gupa, associate Principal director, Surgical Oncology (Gynae & Robotic Surgery) at Max Speciality Hospital, maintaining good menstrual hygiene is an important step in protecting cervical cancer and reducing long term risks.

Good menstrual hygiene includes:

Using clean and safe menstrual products such as sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups.

Changing menstrual products regularly to prevent prolonged exposure to blood and moisture.

Washing the genital area with clean water and mild soap.

Properly washing, drying, and storing reusable menstrual materials.

Having access to clean water, private toilets, and safe disposal facilities



When these conditions are not met, menstrual hygiene is considered poor, increasing the risk of infections and other health complications.

What Constitutes Poor Menstrual Hygiene?

Poor menstrual hygiene occurs when individuals: Use unhygienic or contaminated materials, such as unwashed cloths.

Fail to change pads or tampons frequently.

Dry reusable cloths indoors or in damp conditions, encouraging bacterial growth.

Lack access to clean water or sanitation facilitiesDispose of menstrual waste unsafely.



These practices are often driven by poverty, lack of education, cultural stigma, and limited access to menstrual products.

Immediate Health Effects of Poor Menstrual Hygiene

Reproductive tract infections (RTIs)

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Bacterial vaginosis and fungal infections

Chronic vaginal inflammation If untreated, these infections may recur frequently, creating prolonged irritation and tissue damage.

How Poor Menstrual Hygiene Is Linked to Cancer Risk

The connection between poor menstrual hygiene and cancer lies mainly in chronic infection and inflammation, which are recognised contributors to cancer development.

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). While HPV is sexually transmitted, poor menstrual hygiene can increase cancer risk by: Weakening local immune defences in the cervix.

Encouraging persistent infections and inflammation

Disrupting healthy vaginal bacteria that help fight infections

Causing repeated irritation of cervical tissues



Persistent HPV infection combined with chronic inflammation can lead to precancerous cervical changes, which may progress to cervical cancer if not detected early.

Studies have found that women who practise poor menstrual hygiene are more likely to develop reproductive tract infections and cervical abnormalities compared to those who maintain good hygiene. Repeated infections increase the likelihood that HPV will persist in the body, raising the risk of cervical cancer over time.

Prevention and Risk Reduction

Reducing cancer risk linked to menstrual hygiene involves: Using safe, clean menstrual products and changing them regularly

Ensuring access to clean water and private sanitation facilities

Practising proper washing and drying of reusable menstrual materials

Seeking prompt treatment for infections

Getting HPV vaccination and regular cervical screening

Early detection and good hygiene significantly reduce the risk of cancer.

Poor menstrual hygiene is not just a personal issue but a public health concern tied to period poverty, education gaps, and inadequate sanitation infrastructure. Addressing these challenges through policy, education, and improved access to menstrual products can protect women’s health and reduce preventable cancer risks.

Conclusion

