Nipah virus outbreak: Symptoms, risks and other facts about the deadly virus

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:34 - 28 January 2026
This article explains what the Nipah virus is, how it spreads, its symptoms, risks, and why it remains a serious public health threat during outbreaks
As of late January 2026, a small but concerning cluster of Nipah virus (NiV) cases has been reported in India's West Bengal state, near Kolkata with at least five confirmed cases, including a doctor, a nurse, and another healthcare worker. 

The nurse, who is reported to be in a coma, is believed to have contracted the virus while treating a patient with severe respiratory symptoms. Officials have traced around 180 contacts, placing 20 people under quarantine and testing dozens more to prevent further spread.

This has triggered heightened vigilance across parts of Asia including enhanced airport screening in Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, and other countries — due to Nipah's high fatality rate, lack of a licensed vaccine or specific treatment, and potential for human-to-human spread.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus (jumps from animals to humans) that has caused sporadic but deadly outbreaks mainly in South and Southeast Asia since it was first identified in 1998–1999 in Malaysia.

 What Is the Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus outbreak

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly infectious virus belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a priority pathogen because of its epidemic potential and high mortality rate.

The virus primarily circulates among animals and can spill over into humans, causing severe illness and, in many cases, death. The natural hosts of the Nipah virus are fruit bats, commonly known as flying foxes. These bats carry the virus without becoming ill and can transmit it to humans either directly or through intermediate animals such as pigs.

Human infections have been linked to:

  • Consumption of food contaminated by bat saliva or urine

  • Close contact with infected animals

  • Direct contact with infected people

    Outbreaks have most commonly occurred in Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia, with sporadic cases reported elsewhere.

How the Virus Spreads

Nipah virus spreads through:

  • Animal-to-human transmission (via infected bats or livestock)

  • Human-to-human transmission, especially through bodily fluids such as saliva, urine, blood, or respiratory droplets

  • Contaminated food, including raw date palm sap exposed to batsHuman-to-human spread makes Nipah particularly dangerous in healthcare and household settings.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus Infection

Symptoms typically appear 4 to 14 days after exposure but may take longer in some cases. Early symptoms include:

  • Fever

  • Headache

  • Muscle pain

  • Sore throatVomiting

    As the infection progresses, patients may develop:

  • Dizziness and confusion

  • Difficulty breathing

  • Acute respiratory distress

  • Seizures

  • Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

  • Coma

    In severe cases, symptoms can worsen rapidly, sometimes within 24 to 48 hours.

Why Nipah Virus Is So Dangerous

Nipah virus is considered deadly for several reasons:

  • High fatality rate, estimated between 40% and 75%No specific cure or antiviral treatmentNo licensed vaccine currently available for public use.

  • Ability to cause severe neurological and respiratory disease.

  • Potential for outbreaks in densely populated areas.

  • Survivors may also suffer long-term complications, including persistent neurological problems or delayed relapse of encephalitis.

Who Is Most at Risk?

People at higher risk include:

  • Healthcare workers caring for infected patients

  • Family members in close contact with infected individuals

  • Farmers and livestock handlers

  • Individuals consuming raw or unprocessed foods exposed to bats

  • Communities living near bat habitats

How Nipah Virus Is Treated

There is no specific treatment for Nipah virus infection. Medical care focuses on:

  • Supportive treatment

  • Managing symptoms

  • Respiratory support if needed

  • Intensive care for severe cases

    Early detection and isolation are critical to improving survival rates and preventing further spread.

Prevention and Control Measures

Preventing Nipah virus outbreaks relies on reducing exposure and controlling transmission. Key measures include:

  • Avoiding consumption of raw date palm sap.

  • Thoroughly washing and covering fruits.

  • Limiting contact with sick animals.

  • Using protective equipment in healthcare settings.

  • Isolating infected individuals

  • Public health education and surveillance

    Governments and health authorities often implement rapid response measures during outbreaks to contain the virus.

Global Health Concerns

Due to its high mortality rate and outbreak potential, Nipah virus is closely monitored by international health bodies. Ongoing research is focused on vaccine development, improved diagnostics, and better outbreak preparedness.

While Nipah virus outbreaks remain rare, experts warn that increased human-animal interaction and environmental changes could raise the risk of future spillover events.

Conclusion

The Nipah virus is a reminder of how interconnected human, animal, and environmental health truly are. Although outbreaks are uncommon, their impact can be devastating. Awareness, early detection, and preventive measures remain the strongest tools in protecting communities from this deadly virus.

