Hamamat Montia: The Woman Redefining Ghana's Shea Butter Heritage for the World

This article explores the life and work of Hamamat Montia, the Shea Butter Museum, and how her cultural advocacy is projecting Ghana’s shea butter heritage to a global audience,including a viral visit by IShowSpeed

In northern Ghana, shea butter has never been just a beauty product. It is history, livelihood, medicine and culture passed down through generations of women. For decades, however, this rich heritage remained largely unseen by the world.

Today, one woman is changing that narrative - Hamamat Montia. From beauty queen to cultural entrepreneur, Hamamat has emerged as one of Ghana’s most influential advocates for indigenous African craftsmanship. Through her work and the establishment of the Shea Butter Museum, she is repositioning Ghana’s shea industry from a raw export commodity to a globally respected cultural and economic treasure.

Who Is Hamamat Montia?

Hamamat Montia is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, cultural curator and former beauty queen. She rose to national prominence after winning Miss Malaika Ghana and later Model of Africa Universe, but she has since carved a path far beyond pageantry.

Born into a family with deep roots in shea butter production, Hamamat is a seventh-generation custodian of shea butter heritage. Growing up, she witnessed first-hand how rural women relied on shea butter production for survival, yet received little recognition or fair economic reward for their labour.

Rather than distancing herself from this background, Hamamat embraced it. She transformed her heritage into purpose, building a brand and cultural movement that honours African traditions while meeting global standards.

The Birth of the Shea Butter Museum

Shea butter museum

The Shea Butter Museum was created as a response to a gap in cultural storytelling. While Ghana is one of the world’s leading producers of shea nuts, very few platforms existed to document, preserve and celebrate the process, people and history behind the butter.

The museum offers visitors an immersive journey into: The origins of shea butter in African societies.

Traditional methods of harvesting and processing shea nuts.

The role of women as custodians of the craft

The spiritual, medicinal and cosmetic significance of shea butter

Through live demonstrations, storytelling and interactive experiences, the museum moves shea butter from supermarket shelves back to its cultural roots. More than an exhibition space, the museum functions as an educational and cultural centre, bridging the gap between rural producers, urban consumers and the global diaspora

Empowering Women at the Core

At the heart of Hamamat’s work is women’s empowerment. Shea butter production in Ghana is dominated by women, particularly in northern communities. However, these women are often excluded from the value chain and global profits.

Through her initiatives, Hamamat: Supports fair compensation for women producers.

Promotes traditional knowledge as valuable expertise.

Creates visibility for rural women artisans.

Encourages sustainable production practices. By centring women in the narrative, the Shea Butter Museum becomes not just a cultural space, but a platform for economic justice and recognition.

Projecting Ghana to the World

Hamamat Montia’s work has attracted international attention, positioning Ghana as a leader in cultural preservation and sustainable beauty.

The Shea Butter Museum has become a destination for: Tourists seeking authentic African experiences

Members of the African diaspora reconnecting with heritage

Global creatives, influencers and cultural enthusiasts

Through curated experiences, media coverage and global visits, Ghana’s story is told from a place of pride, depth and authenticity not exploitation. In an era where African resources are often consumed without context, Hamamat’s work reframes the narrative. Shea butter is no longer just an ingredient; it is Ghanaian identity, craftsmanship and resilience.

A Global Spotlight: IShowSpeed’s Visit to the Shea Butter Museum

The Shea Butter Museum gained significant global attention when popular American streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed visited the space during his time in Ghana. His visit quickly went viral, exposing millions of his followers worldwide to Ghanaian culture through Hamamat Montia’s carefully curated experience.

Rather than offering a surface-level tour, Hamamat personally immersed IShowSpeed in the traditions behind shea butter production.

In a powerful moment that resonated with audiences online, Hamamat ensured he was treated not just as a celebrity visitor, but as a cultural guest. The experience highlighted Ghanaian hospitality, respect for tradition and pride in indigenous knowledge. Through storytelling and participation, viewers around the world were introduced to shea butter not as a commercial product, but as a cultural inheritance.

Hamamat Montia represents a new wave of African leaders, those who understand that true progress does not erase the past but elevates it. Through the Shea Butter Museum, she has created a space where Ghana speaks for itself, in its own voice, to the world.