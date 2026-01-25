Advertisement

Here's the Best Way to Fry Cassava Dough (Agbeli Kaklo)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:41 - 25 January 2026
This article explains how to prepare and fry agbeli kaklo the right way, highlighting key techniques for great taste and texture and the traditional enjoyment of the snack with fresh coconut.
Agbeli kaklo is a beloved Ghanaian snack made from fermented cassava dough and fried to golden perfection. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, it is commonly enjoyed with coconut. While it looks simple, getting the perfect agbeli kaklo requires the right technique, timing, and attention to detail.

Here’s how to fry it the best way. First of all, these are the ingredients needed for your golden cassava dough.

Ingredients

  • Fermented cassava dough (agbeli)

  • Salt (to taste)

  • Onion (optional, finely grated)

  • Pepper (optional)

  • Vegetable or groundnut oil (for frying)

1. Start with well-prepared cassava dough

The quality of your cassava dough determines the final result. The dough should be well-fermented but not overly sour. Too much fermentation makes the kaklo sharp in taste, while under-fermented dough results in a flat flavour.

Before frying, squeeze out excess water using a clean cloth or sieve. The dough should be firm enough to hold its shape but still moist.

2. Season lightly but intentionally

Agbeli kaklo does not need heavy seasoning. A pinch of salt is usually enough to bring out the natural flavour of the fermented cassava. Some people add a little grated onion, pepper, or ginger for aroma, but this should be subtle so it doesn’t overpower the snack.

3. Shape evenly for consistent frying

Scoop small portions of the dough and shape them gently into balls or flat discs using your palms. Avoid making them too large, as this can cause the outside to brown before the inside cooks. Even sizing ensures all pieces fry evenly.

4. Use the right oil and temperature

Choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as vegetable or groundnut oil. Heat the oil to medium heat, not too hot. If the oil is too hot, the kaklo will brown quickly on the outside while remaining raw inside. If it’s too cool, the dough will absorb excess oil and become greasy. A simple test is to drop a small piece of dough into the oil; it should sizzle gently and rise slowly.

5. Fry patiently and turn gently

Place the shaped dough into the oil carefully, leaving enough space for each piece to cook properly. Fry slowly, turning occasionally, until the agbeli kaklo is evenly golden brown. Patience is key, rushing this step ruins the texture.

6. Drain properly after frying

Once cooked, remove the agbeli kaklo and place it on paper towels or a clean tray to drain excess oil. This keeps it crisp and light, not oily.

7. Serve fresh

Agbeli kaklo is best enjoyed hot or warm. Serve it with roasted groundnuts, pear, pepper sauce, or a chilled drink. Freshly fried kaklo has the perfect balance of crunch and softness that makes it irresistible.

The secret to perfect agbeli kaklo is balance, balanced fermentation, moderate heat, and patience while frying. When done right, this simple cassava snack becomes a deeply satisfying taste of home and tradition.

@chefabbys Have you ever tried Agbeli Kaklo?👀👀👀 #fyp #foryou #viralvideo #foryoupage ♬ Likor (feat. Stonebwoy) - KiDi
