Here’s Why You Should Never Peel These 5 Vegetables

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:47 - 30 January 2026
Never Peel These 5 Vegetables for Maximum Health Benefits
Peeling vegetables may reduce their nutritional value. Discover five vegetables you should never peel.
Peeling vegetables is a common kitchen habit, often done for appearance or texture. However, nutrition experts warn that removing the skin of certain vegetables can strip away valuable nutrients.

In many cases, the peel contains a high concentration of fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and disease-fighting compounds that support overall health. Here are five vegetables you should avoid peeling if you want to get the most nutritional benefit from your meals.

1. Potato

Potato skins are rich in fibre, iron, potassium, and vitamin C, all of which play key roles in digestion, blood health, and immune function. The skin also contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.

Removing the peel significantly lowers the fibre content of the potato, which can affect blood sugar control and digestive health. To enjoy the benefits safely, wash potatoes thoroughly before cooking, especially when baking or roasting.

2.  Cucumber

Cucumber skin is packed with fibre, vitamin K, and antioxidants, which support digestion, bone health, and inflammation control. The peel also contributes to hydration, as cucumbers are made up of over 90 per cent water.

Peeling cucumbers removes many of these nutrients. If the skin tastes bitter, opting for fresh, organically grown cucumbers and washing them properly can help.

3. Eggplant (Aubergine)

The deep purple skin of eggplant contains nasunin, a potent antioxidant known to protect brain cells from damage. It is also high in fibre and helps support heart health. Peeling eggplant removes most of these protective compounds. Keeping the skin on during cooking ensures you benefit from its full nutritional profile.

4. Carrot

Much of a carrot’s nutritional value lies just beneath the skin. The peel contains beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, essential for eye health, immunity, and skin repair. Peeling carrots removes a portion of this nutrient. Instead, scrub them well under running water to remove dirt, then cook or eat them raw with the skin intact.

5. Zucchini (Courgette)

Zucchini skin is a valuable source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, and fibre. The peel also contains antioxidants that support metabolism and immune health. Since zucchini skin is thin and easy to digest, there is little reason to remove it. Simply wash thoroughly before slicing or cooking.

Food Safety Matters

While keeping vegetable skins can improve nutrition, proper cleaning is essential. Always wash vegetables under running water, scrub firm skins gently, and remove any damaged or bruised areas. This helps reduce exposure to dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residues.

Conclusion

Vegetable peels are often overlooked but can be nutritional powerhouses. By leaving the skin on potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, eggplants, and zucchini, you increase your intake of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants—supporting better digestion, stronger immunity, and overall well-being. Sometimes, the healthiest choice is simply not to peel.

