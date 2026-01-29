Ghana Places 204th in Global Life Expectancy Rankings for 2026: What It Means for the Nation

Ghana ranks 204th globally in life expectancy, with females expected to live 68.57 years and males 63.67 years.

Ghana currently ranks 204th in the world for life expectancy, a position that places the nation below many of its global peers and highlights ongoing challenges facing public health and social well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest data released by worldometer, the average life expectancy at birth in Ghana is approximately 66.1 years for both sexes with females expected to live 67.7 years and males 64.5 years. This figure falls significantly below the global average of 73.8 years, underscoring disparities in health outcomes between Ghana and many higher-ranking countries.

What the Ranking Reveals

Life expectancy is a key indicator of a population’s health, reflecting the combined impact of disease prevalence, healthcare access, nutrition, sanitation, education and social conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite steady improvements in Ghana’s life expectancy over recent decades — from under 60 years in past generations to current levels — the country’s position near the lower end of global rankings suggests that persistent health challenges remain.

Experts point to factors such as infectious diseases, maternal and child mortality, limited access to specialised health services, and non-communicable diseases as pressures on life expectancy.

Similar trends are observed across many other African nations, which generally record lower life expectancy compared with more developed regions.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on 24 June 2025, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, outlined several factors affecting how long people live in Ghana. He pointed to unequal access to quality healthcare, late detection of diseases, financial barriers to treatment, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes as major contributors to the country’s life expectancy outcomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, while infectious diseases remain a concern, lifestyle-related illnesses are increasingly impacting adult mortality, particularly in urban areas.

Progress and Persistent Challenges

While Ghana’s life expectancy is below the world average, there have been meaningful gains over time. Improvements in vaccination uptake, expanded primary healthcare, maternal and child health programmes, and public health campaigns have all contributed to increased survival rates across age groups.

Nevertheless, experts argue that more targeted efforts are needed to address both communicable and non-communicable diseases, expand healthcare infrastructure, and reduce inequalities in access to quality care — particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Improving Ghana’s life expectancy will require sustained investment in preventive healthcare, public education on healthy lifestyles, early disease screening, and strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme to ensure affordability and accessibility.

As Ghana continues to pursue national development goals, one thing is expected, prioritising health outcomes is critical not only to improving global rankings but also to enhancing the quality of life for citizens.