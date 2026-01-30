Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (26 to 31 January)

From IShowSpeed embracing his Ghanaian heritage to courtroom clashes and culture-shaping conversations, here are the top entertainment stories in Ghana you shouldn’t miss this week.

From viral celebrity moments to courtroom drama and relationship debates, Ghana’s entertainment space was buzzing throughout the final week of January.

If you missed the biggest talking points shaping conversations online and offline, here’s a quick catch-up on the top five entertainment stories that made headlines this week.

1. IShowSpeed reveals personal Ghanaian roots

American YouTube star and livestream sensation IShowSpeed surprised fans during a broadcast from Ghana by declaring, “I’m back home, my mother is actually Ghanaian.” The revelation came as part of his live-streamed “Speed Does Africa” tour, which has drawn global attention for its cultural interactions and celebrations of African life.

“I’m back home—My mother is actually Ghanaian”



—American streamer Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/z5qGJdPCB3 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 26, 2026

2. Ghana approves IShowSpeed’s passport

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has officially approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to Darren Watkins Jr. (IShowSpeed) after confirming his strong ties to the country. The government praised his positive portrayal of Ghana and Africa on the world stage.

3. Maame Pinamang seeks widowhood rites after Yaw Sarpong’s death

Maame Pinamang, the ex-wife of the late gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong, has pleaded with the late singer’s family for permission to perform traditional widowhood rites. Her appeal, shared in a video on social media, has led to visible emotional scenes and renewed debate within the music community.

4. Ground Up Chale drags Kwesi Arthur to court

Music label Ground Up Chale and its founder Glen Boateng have filed a High Court suit against rapper Kwesi Arthur, seeking GH¢10 million in damages. The case centres around alleged defamatory comments made by the artist on social media that reportedly harmed the label’s reputation, reigniting discussions around artist-label relationships in Ghana’s music industry. (Pulse Ghana)

5. Wode Maya advises young couples on marriage