Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife Maame Pinamang pleads to be allowed to perform widowhood rites

The ex-wife of late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong Maame Pinamang, has pleaded with the family of the gospel legend to allow her perform widowhood rites after his demise.

In a video shared by GH Page TV on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, family members and loved ones of the late gospel icon, including the Abusuapanin and veteran gospel musician Kofi Abraham, were seen confronting Maame Pinamang after she visited the family home to mourn her ex- husband.

The video shows Maame Pinamang and members of her family apologising to Yaw Sarpong’s relatives over her past allegations against the gospel musician. She pleaded with the family to permit her to perform the widowhood rites ahead of his burial.

During the confrontation, Maame Pinamang was questioned about her absence during the latter part of Yaw Sarpong’s life and why she did not take care of him while he was unwell. In response, she attributed the situation to what she described as the work of the devil.

Yaw Sarpong, the celebrated founder and lead figure of the Asomafo Gospel Band, died on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, aged 66.

Reports indicate that he passed away at Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been undergoing medical treatment for several weeks.

In the latter part of his life, the veteran singer reportedly struggled with a number of health challenges. During this period, he was largely cared for by Maame Tiwaa, a vocalist within the Asomafo band.

This arrangement later became a public point of contention after his estranged wife, Adwoa Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM’s relationship programme hosted by Auntie Naa, alleging that Maame Tiwaa had interfered in her marriage.

