Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration

Charlyn Fosuh, daughter of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has addressed public speculation following her withdrawal from her mother’s application for letters of administration over the musician’s estate. Speaking during a TikTok livestream, she denied suing her mother or her lawyer, explaining that she merely asked to be removed from the case and prefers the family dispute to be resolved amicably.

Charlyn Fosuh, daughter of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba and his first wife Akosua Serwaa, has broken her silence to address public speculation following her decision to withdraw from her mother’s application for letters of administration over the musician’s estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on 26 July 2025 after a brief illness, triggering a series of legal disputes over his marital status and the management of his property. Shortly after his death, Akosua Serwaa petitioned the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she was the artiste’s only lawful wife.

READ MORE: Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money

In her filing, she claimed to have married the singer under customary law in Bomso, Kumasi, in 1991, and later under German ordinance law in 2004. On that basis, she argued that any marriage claimed by Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, was invalid.

However, on 29 November, the court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s application after she failed to produce a valid German marriage certificate. Presiding judge Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be recognised as customary wives of the late musician.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legal wrangling resurfaced in January 2026 when Akosua Serwaa filed a new application at the Kumasi High Court seeking letters of administration over Daddy Lumba’s estate. The documents, prepared by William Kusi Esq. of Dominion Chambers, named Akosua Serwaa, her eldest daughter Charlyn Fosuh, and Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, as applicants.

Lawyers representing Odo Broni immediately challenged the move by filing a caveat, effectively halting proceedings.

On 26 January, Charlyn Fosuh formally asked the court to remove her name from the application, insisting she had not been consulted before being listed. The judge granted her request and, as a consequence, struck out the entire application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later that day, Charlyn addressed the growing rumours surrounding her decision during a TikTok livestream. She dismissed claims that she had taken legal action against her mother or her mother’s lawyer.

She clarified,

It is not true that I sued my mother or Lawyer Kusi. I only asked the court to remove my name from the case

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlyn further revealed that the children of the late singer would rather see the matter resolved amicably, without prolonged court battles.

“We would prefer these issues to be settled out of court,” she said, adding that if legal representation became unavoidable, the children believed her brother Calvyn, not herself, should act on their behalf.

Her statement appears to be an attempt to calm tensions within the family as legal and public scrutiny over Daddy Lumba’s legacy continues.