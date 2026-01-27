10 days now, no summons; is this a social media court case? – Blakk Rasta to Shatta Wale

Reggae artiste Blakk Rasta has responded to dancehall star Shatta Wale’s GH₵100 million defamation suit, revealing he has yet to receive any official court documents despite the case being widely publicised on social media. Speaking on his YouTube show, Blakk Rasta questioned the delay in serving him and suggested the dispute may be more about online hype than legal proceedings.

Reggae artiste and media personality Blakk Rasta has fired back at dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, following news of a GH₵100 million defamation lawsuit filed against him.

Speaking on his popular YouTube show on 26 January 2026, Blakk Rasta revealed that he has yet to receive any official court documents, despite Shatta Wale publicising the lawsuit widely on social media.

He questioned,

Blakk Rasta and shatta Wale

Shatta Wale said he was taking Blakk Rasta to court. The court documents were already circulating in the media, yet I have received no writ of summons. About ten days have gone by now, no summons. Or is this a social media court case? Is it just hype?

Blakk Rasta also criticised the apparent delay in serving him, especially in light of Shatta Wale’s claims of having competent lawyers and ample funds to pursue the case.

He added,

He said he would use me as an example and that he has money to pay his lawyers. Shatta, you say you have money and good lawyers, let them serve me quickly. What are they waiting for?

The defamation suit, reportedly filed on 19 January 2026, alleges that Blakk Rasta broadcast false, misleading and scandalous statements intended to tarnish Shatta Wale’s reputation. According to the writ of summons, the video in question quickly drew public attention, amassing over 150,000 views on Facebook and more than 27,000 on YouTube within 24 hours, alongside thousands of comments and reactions.

As the legal drama unfolds, the delay in formally serving Blakk Rasta has sparked debate, raising questions about whether the dispute is genuinely being pursued through the courts or playing out largely online.

