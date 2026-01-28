Ghana is the best country IShowSpeed visited during African tour — Nigeria’s Solomon Buchi

Nigerian media personality Solomon Buchi praises Ghana for its rich culture, hospitality, and strategic national PR during IShowSpeed’s African tour, highlighting the country as a top destination.

Nigerian writer and media personality Solomon Buchi has praised Ghana for its outstanding cultural presentation during IShowSpeed’s African tour.

He stated that American internet personality IShowSpeed's tour to Ghana could be one of the standout destinations on his recent African tour.

In a post shared on his facebook page on January 28, 2026, Buchi highlighted Ghana’s rich culture, visible history, and the warmth shown to IShowSpeed, describing the reception as “authentic” and noting that “nothing looked forced or chaotic.”

Solomon Buchi pointed out Ghana’s ability to present its culture in a structured and appealing way as a key factor that set the country apart.

He made light-hearted comparisons between Ghanaian and Nigerian cuisine, particularly the long-running jollof rivalry among these two countries, however stated that Ghanaians are welcoming people. He praised Ghanaian’s welcoming nature and friendliness, reinforcing its reputation as one of Africa’s most hospitable destinations.

Even though Nigerian Jollof is still better than Ghanaian Tomato rice, Ghanaians are an undeniable kind, hospitable and welcoming people

He praised the Ghanaian government's deliberate approach on leveraging soft power and public relations, using culture, tourism and storytelling to shape global perception.

He further emphasised the distinction between a country that simply has culture and one that knows how to present it effectively, adding that “Ghana curated its story well.”

As a final testament to the country’s hospitality and global appeal, Buchi pointed out that IShowSpeed left Ghana with a Ghanaian passport, a symbolic gesture that highlights the nation’s growing influence and successful engagement with international visitors.