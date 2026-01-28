Advertisement

'Mahama has been providing for me, he is the father of the nation' - JA Adofo speaks up

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:31 - 28 January 2026
Jackson Alfred Adofo
Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician JA Adofo has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for supporting him with monthly medical assistance since he fell ill, describing the gesture as an act of kindness without political motives.
Advertisement

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Jackson Alfred Adofo, popularly known as JA Adofo, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering during a challenging period in his life. 

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje, shared on X on January 27, 2026, the "Ankwanobi" hitmaker revealed that President Mahama has been taking care of him, even financially since he fell ill.

READ ALSO: Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration

According to the veteran musician, the president provides him with monthly stipends to cover his medical expenses, alongside other forms of assistance. 

"Ever since I fell sick, President Mahama has been giving me gifts, including money to buy medicine every single month. You can ask Mr Beautiful, because he is the one who brings the money," he said.

Advertisement

The Highlife legend further noted that the president's monthly support is purely an act of generosity and kindness, stressing that he does not engage in politics and therefore  there is no hidden agenda  behind President Mahama's support.

"Truth be told, I don't involve myself in politics, but he likes me. He also touched on a personal loss, revealing that he recently lost his child.

He explained that it would have been customary to invite the President to the burial, but he chose not to do so out of respect for the responsibilities of his office.

READ ASLO: Hamamat Montia: The Woman Redefining Ghana's Shea Butter Heritage for the World

My child has passed away, and under normal circumstances have invited him to the burial. However, I understand the responsibilities he carries as President.

Advertisement

"Therefore, I will not disturb him because he is the father of the nation. But I am sure that if he hears that I am burying my child, he would come to support me," he added.

He stated that he remains grateful for the continued care and concern shown to him.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Paris Saint-Germain face Newcastle, Chelsea go to Naples: biggest Champions League matches of the week
Sports
28.01.2026
Paris Saint-Germain face Newcastle, Chelsea go to Naples: biggest Champions League matches of the week
Ground Up, Glen Boateng drag Kwesi Arthur to court, demand GH¢10m damages
Entertainment
28.01.2026
Ground Up, Glen Boateng drag Kwesi Arthur to court, demand GH¢10m damages
‘Avoid taking money from women’ – Slim Buster tells upcoming artistes
Entertainment
28.01.2026
‘Avoid taking money from women’ – Slim Buster tells upcoming artistes
We want tourism, but we’re angry when the world looks at us — the IShowSpeed  case
Entertainment
28.01.2026
We want tourism, but we’re angry when the world looks at us — the IShowSpeed  case (Opinion)
Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife Maame Pinamang pleads to be allowed to perform widowhood rites
Entertainment
28.01.2026
Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife Maame Pinamang pleads to be allowed to perform widowhood rites
Nipah virus outbreak: Symptoms, risks and other facts about the deadly virus
Lifestyle
28.01.2026
Nipah virus outbreak: Symptoms, risks and other facts about the deadly virus