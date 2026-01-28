'Mahama has been providing for me, he is the father of the nation' - JA Adofo speaks up

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Jackson Alfred Adofo, popularly known as JA Adofo, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering during a challenging period in his life.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje, shared on X on January 27, 2026, the "Ankwanobi" hitmaker revealed that President Mahama has been taking care of him, even financially since he fell ill.

According to the veteran musician, the president provides him with monthly stipends to cover his medical expenses, alongside other forms of assistance.

"Ever since I fell sick, President Mahama has been giving me gifts, including money to buy medicine every single month. You can ask Mr Beautiful, because he is the one who brings the money," he said.

The Highlife legend further noted that the president's monthly support is purely an act of generosity and kindness, stressing that he does not engage in politics and therefore there is no hidden agenda behind President Mahama's support.

"Truth be told, I don't involve myself in politics, but he likes me. He also touched on a personal loss, revealing that he recently lost his child.

He explained that it would have been customary to invite the President to the burial, but he chose not to do so out of respect for the responsibilities of his office.

My child has passed away, and under normal circumstances have invited him to the burial. However, I understand the responsibilities he carries as President.

"Therefore, I will not disturb him because he is the father of the nation. But I am sure that if he hears that I am burying my child, he would come to support me," he added.

He stated that he remains grateful for the continued care and concern shown to him.