Ablakwa reveals 12 privileges enjoyed by holders of Ghana’s improved passport

Ablakwa reveals 12 unique privileges for holders of Ghana’s improved passport, including faster processing, free nationwide delivery, reduced fees, enhanced security, and around 50 visa waivers worldwide.

Ghana’s passport has increasingly become the focus of international media discussions, reflecting both its growing global value and the improvements made by the Government of Ghana in recent years.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s passport is now one of the most modern and secure travel documents globally, offering citizens a range of benefits and unprecedented convenience.

In a social media post, he said:

1) It’s the most modern ICAO compliant chip-embedded passport

2) It has over 170 advanced gold-standard security features

3) Our passport is empirically one of the most globally valuable passports noted for about 50 visa waivers across all continents

4) Ghanaian passports can now be obtained in all 16 regions for the first time in Ghana’s history

5) It now takes less than 15 days to receive your passport

6) Our passports are now delivered via courier to wherever you are without delivery charges

7) Ghana’s passports have recently seen a 30% reduction (from GHS500 to GHS350) to make them more affordable despite the migration from biometric to modern chip-embedded and improved service delivery

8)A historic same-day passport application and delivery service has been introduced

9) The over 40,000 backlog of undelivered passports inherited in 2025 have all been cleared ensuring top-notch efficiency

10) Investments and AI tools have been deployed to guarantee enhanced security in Ghana’s passport administration

11) More visa waiver agreements with friendly nations are expected to be negotiated and signed this year

12) All holders of Ghana passports carry special privileges as they are assured of the full protection and enhanced consular policies of the Government of Ghana.