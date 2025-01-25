Meet Melchizedek, 13-year-old prodigy enrolled at KNUST

A 13 year-old prodigy, Melchizedeck Adio Baafawiise has become the youngest undergraduate enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Melchizedek is pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Physics at KNUST, after scoring an impressive A1 in five subjects, which included Physics and Mathematics at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The teen prodigy is fascinated by Mechanics most, with Electricity and Magnetism appearing abstract to his liking.

I love the calculations and the mechanics. When you perform experiments, you get to feel them. Even though with electricity, you perform experiments, you don’t see the electrons moving,” he explained.

Melchizedek’s childhood was shaped by his parents—his father, an economics teacher, and his mother, a primary school teacher. With such an academic influence around him, he first envisioned a future as a pilot. Yet, as he explored the possibilities, he soon recognized the challenges and limitations of that career path.

He chose to study Physics to explore his interests before reconsidering his dream to become a pilot.

If I study Physics, I’ll get to discover my true interest. By my third or fourth year, I’ll decide whether to specialise in Mechanical Engineering or Aerospace Engineering,” he said.

Melchizedek attended St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS in Sawla Ghana, where he skipped Forms 2 and 3. Initially intimidated, it didn’t take long for him to adapt and feel comfortable among his older peers at the university.