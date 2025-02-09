GES interdicts Piina SHS headmaster over food smuggling

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Adams Mahama Issahaku, headmaster of Piina Senior High School in the Upper West Region, over an ongoing investigation into food items found in his official pick-up vehicle.

The interdiction, effective February 7, 2025, follows a directive from the Director-General of GES after Mr. Issahaku was allegedly found transporting school food supplies from Piina SHS to Wa on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

A statement signed by Upper West Regional Director of Education, Razak Z. Abdul-Korah, clarified that the move is a standard procedural measure and does not imply guilt.

The GES assured stakeholders of a thorough investigation, with Mr. Issahaku expected to be notified of the findings and any subsequent decisions.

As part of the directive, Mr. Issahaku has been instructed to hand over school administration and property to the Upper West Regional Director of Education.

Additionally, he has been urged to cooperate fully with investigators and refrain from any actions that could compromise the process.

The GES reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in the education sector and called on all parties involved to adhere to directives to ensure a smooth investigation.