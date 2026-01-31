NPP Presidential primaries underway as over 211,000 delegates vote nationwide

NPP presidential primaries underway today as 211,849 delegates vote across 276 constituencies, with Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions emerging as key voting blocs in the race to choose the party’s 2028 flagbearer.

Voting is currently underway across the country as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elects its presidential candidate today, Friday, January 31, in a high-stakes primary that will determine who leads the party into the 2028 general elections.

A total of 211,849 delegates are expected to vote at 333 polling centres spread across 276 constituencies nationwide. Polling began at 0700 hours and is scheduled to close at 1400 hours, after which counting will take place at the centres under the supervision of party officials, agents and observers.

Five aspirants are contesting the race. They are former Vice President and the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; former Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong; former Education Minister and MP for Bosomtwi, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei-Agyepong.

NPP presidential primaries

The regional distribution of delegates highlights where the numerical strength lies and underscores why certain regions have been the focus of intense campaigning. The Greater Accra Region has emerged as the single largest voting bloc, with 40,162 delegates, representing approximately 19% of the total electorate.

Closely behind is the Ashanti Region, traditionally the party’s strongest base, which contributes 36,620 delegates, or about 17%. The Eastern Region follows with 21,598 delegates, accounting for roughly 10% of the total, placing it third and firmly positioning it as a key battleground for all contenders.

The Central Region contributes 18,398 delegates, representing about 9%, while the Western Region accounts for 14,122 delegates, or 7% of the electorate.

Party leadership has indicated that all logistical and security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, transparent and credible process. Delegates have been urged to conduct themselves peacefully and uphold the democratic values of the party.