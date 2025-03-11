Finance Minister presents 2025 budget today

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, will today present the 2025 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in Parliament.

This budget marks the first under President John Mahama's administration since he assumed office on January 7, 2025.

It is expected to outline the government’s economic vision, revenue generation strategies, and expenditure plans for the coming year.

Ahead of today’s presentation, Dr. Forson engaged extensively with various stakeholders to gather insights and recommendations for the budget.

He met with market women across different regions to understand their concerns regarding taxation, inflation, and business growth.

Additionally, the minister conducted social media engagements on X (formerly Twitter), where he interacted with Ghanaian youth to seek their perspectives on key economic issues, job creation, and digital economy policies.

The budget is highly anticipated by Ghanaians, as the government is expected to announce the removal of several controversial taxes.

Among them are the Electronic Transfer Tax (E-Levy), the 10% betting tax, and the COVID levy, all of which have been widely criticised by businesses and individuals alike.

These taxes were introduced under the former administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, and President Mahama has described them as "nuisance taxes" that burden the average Ghanaian.

Beyond tax reliefs, the budget is also expected to introduce policies aimed at stabilising the economy, addressing unemployment, and improving social welfare.

Meanwhile, the business community, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association, has cautioned the government against introducing new taxes in the budget.