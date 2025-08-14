Otumfuo cautions against politicisation of presidential jet and helicopter purchases

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a strong caution against the politicisation of decisions regarding the purchase of a presidential jet and helicopters for the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to him, such decisions must prioritise human lives and the importance of safety and efficiency, rather than serving as tools for political point-scoring.

His remarks follow the recent helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, 6th August, which claimed eight (8) lives.

Speaking during a visit by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene described the incident as a “national concern” and expressed deep sympathy to President John Mahama and the bereaved families.

He stressed the urgent need to treat aviation security with the utmost seriousness, stating:

Enough of the politicising of the purchase of presidential planes and helicopters. Human lives are at stake here. We must invest to safeguard safety and efficiency.

The Asantehene urged all political sides to unite in addressing Ghana’s aviation and security logistics challenges to prevent future tragedies.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members also perished: Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

