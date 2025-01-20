‘Worst EPL signing in history’ - Man United fans react to club shipping €100m flop Antony to Real Betis

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal for Brazil international Antony to join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

According to transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have reached a verbal agreement for the 24-year-old winger to travel to Spain for medicals soon.

Currently, documents are being checked before the player will finalise his move to Spain.

Antony is expected to join the La Liga club for only six months and will return to Old Trafford when the season is over as there will be no option to buy in the deal.

Anthony joined the Red Devils from Ajax in September 2022 in a €100million transfer. He has gone on to score 12 goals in 95 matches in total with his last start of only three this term coming in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in December.

He never found his foot at Old Trafford and his time at the club has been described as the worst transfer in Manchester United history.

Man United fans' reactions

Many United fans were elated by the breaking news of Antony’s potential move to Real Betis.

Some Red Devils who reacted to the news on social media expressed joy that the Brazilian will no longer be at the club, albeit, for only six months.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t hide his excitement with the comment:

