I’ll dispose my Bible if Empress Gifty gets court injunction against me - Agradaa

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has once again stirred controversy on social media following an ongoing defamation battle with gospel musician Empress Gifty.

On June 26, 2025, the two appeared for the second time before the Tema High Court as part of the ongoing defamation case.

Presiding judge Justice P. Baffoe-Bonnie ruled against Agradaa’s application for an injunction intended to stop Empress Gifty’s GH¢20 million lawsuit from proceeding.

The court also imposed a GH¢6,000 fine on Agradaa, along with other penalties.

In response to the court's decision, Agradaa took to social media to issue a bold statement, doubling down on her readiness to confront the case head-on despite potential restrictions on her public commentary.

The only thing you people need is an injunction. If you manage to get one that stops me from coming on social media, I will throw my Bible away. You're a joker. If you attack me, I'll strip you bare

Remaining defiant, the self-styled evangelist accused Empress Gifty of provoking the conflict and warned that legal threats would not deter her from defending herself publicly.

You start a fight and insult me first. But when I respond, you run to court seeking an injunction. I'll deal with you on social media. You can go to court a hundred times

Agradaa also hinted at pursuing her own legal claims in response to what she described as defamatory attacks.

I'll massage and discipline you online. I also have the right to sue for defamation, especially when Sammy Gyamfi gave me money and you insulted me for it.

The defamation case between the two public figures has generated intense public interest, with many closely monitoring developments in court and online.