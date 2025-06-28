Mahama Ayariga justifies 2.45% tariff hike as crucial for ECG’s survival

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has come to the defence of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission's (PURC) decision to approve a 2.45% electricity tariff increase, characterising the measure as vital for resolving the escalating debt burden facing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Addressing Parliament on Friday, June 27, Mahama Ayariga acknowledged that despite the relative stability of key economic metrics, including inflation, fuel pricing, and foreign exchange rates, ECG's deteriorating financial circumstances render the tariff revision necessary.

Last year, there was an attempt to block the PURC from adjusting tariffs, so no adjustments were made during that period. Now, ECG is burdened with significant debt. If we don't act by adjusting tariffs, ECG will collapse. They won't have the funds to procure inputs needed to keep generators running, and this will lead to power outages

These comments came as a direct response to objections raised by the Minority Caucus, who had questioned the rationale for implementing tariff increases during a period of apparent economic stabilisation.

Mahama Ayariga highlighted the imperative for electricity users to contribute towards financing the expenses associated with power production and supply.

The bills must be paid. Improved macroeconomic indicators don't erase ECG's debt. The PURC is only doing its job, and part of the burden must be shouldered by consumers

The Majority Leader also revealed that Parliament will host the Minister for Energy and Green Transition next week, who will deliver detailed explanations regarding the tariff adjustment process and its anticipated consequences.