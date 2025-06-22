Ananzo flaunts cash on social media after receiving $5,000 gift from Davido [Video]

Ghanaian music promoter Ananzo has publicly celebrated receiving a $5,000 cash gift from Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido, fulfilling a promise made several months ago on social media.

The financial commitment originated when Davido responded to Ananzo's viral video, in which the promoter enthusiastically performed to the song "With You".

Impressed by the content, Davido commented "5K US FOR YOU" on the post, generating significant online attention and elevating Ananzo's public profile within Ghana's entertainment industry.

Following the initial social media exchange, several months passed without the promised funds being transferred.

During this period, Ananzo maintained a positive outlook, acknowledging in media interviews that the exposure from Davido's endorsement had already created professional opportunities within Ghana's music sector.

He noted that regardless of the monetary outcome, the visibility gained had proven valuable for his career advancement.

Recently, Davido has honoured his commitment, with video documentation showing one of his representatives presenting the full $5,000 amount to Ananzo.

The footage captures Ananzo's evident satisfaction with the transaction, as he expressed gratitude to Davido for maintaining his word and acknowledged the significant impact this gesture has had on his circumstances.

This development has generated considerable interest among fans and industry observers, demonstrating the potential influence of social media interactions between established artists and emerging industry professionals.

The fulfilment of Davido's promise has further reinforced his reputation for supporting upcoming talent within the African music ecosystem.

The sustained public interest in this story reflects audiences' desire for authentic interactions between artists and genuine follow-through on commitments, particularly in an industry often criticised for superficial engagement and unfulfilled promises.