Apostle Safo Kantanka claims he teleported from Ghana to the US to teach his daughter

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and a renowned Ghanaian industrialist, has made a startling claim regarding his spiritual abilities.

Speaking at a recent gathering, the revered religious leader said he had spiritually travelled from Ghana to the United States to assist his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.

According to Apostle Safo, the journey took place without the use of a passport or boarding a flight. He explained that after returning from Kumasi one Wednesday, he informed those around him not to disturb him, as he intended to visit his daughter in America while asleep.

I told them not to bother me because I was going to the US to teach my daughter, he said. I carried a blackboard, chalk, and a duster. I found her and taught her procurement—something she wasn’t familiar with.

Though Adwoa Safo has a legal background, her father claimed she needed support in procurement, and he stepped in through divine means. Apostle Safo attributed this supernatural feat to the power of God, saying he is able to travel anywhere in spirit when the situation demands.

It was by God’s power. I can go anywhere spiritually if there’s a need

Adwoa Safo, who was also present at the event, spoke about how her father’s spiritual strength shielded her throughout her political journey.

She recounted that during her initial campaign for the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, her opponents allegedly resorted to spiritual attacks using her photographs and footprints in traditional rituals intended to harm her.

Each time they mentioned my name, my father would appear and block the attack. This happened repeatedly, until the priests involved could no longer continue. They claimed the image they were using wasn’t of a woman, but of a man whose spiritual presence was too strong to confront.

Adwoa Safo expressed profound gratitude to her father, stating that his divine intervention was key to her survival.

Without him, I wouldn’t have made it through those attacks