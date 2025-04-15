Man must speak truth before death – Reggie Zippy opens up on ex-wife's 'torture'

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has taken to social media to air his frustrations over what he describes as persistent emotional torment at the hands of his ex-wife, Edith Ward.

In a deeply emotional post shared on Facebook, the artist opened up about the ongoing challenges he faces in maintaining a healthy relationship with his children following their divorce.

Musician cries out over family struggles

In his heartfelt post, Reggie Zippy expressed anguish over what he perceives as deliberate efforts to distance him from his children, despite his numerous attempts to rebuild and maintain a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Perhaps if I speak in Twi or another Ghanaian language, her lovely mother, step-sister, and aunties will find the courage to tell her to stop poisoning my children’s minds against me—despite all my efforts to make amends after our divorce

He hinted at ongoing emotional strain, suggesting that his attempts to be a present and positive figure in his children’s lives have continually been undermined.

The former music star went on to accuse his ex-wife of engaging in what he described as “parental alienation” and “character assassination”, leaving him feeling isolated and silenced.

Mock and insult me if you wish. At least I have spoken my truth before my final breath. Sometimes a man has no choice but to voice his pain before he dies in silence, a victim of parental alienation and malicious lies

Reggie Zippy’s words suggested that he had long remained silent about his experiences but had now reached a breaking point, feeling compelled to speak publicly.

Despite the turmoil, the musician said he remains personally at peace. However, he lamented that his ongoing efforts to preserve a loving bond with his children seem to be met with continuous opposition.

I am content with my own life, but every effort I make to preserve the love and harmony between me and my children is met with sabotage

Reggie Zippy also voiced concerns about how his story might be distorted in the future. He fears that, once gone, false narratives might tarnish his reputation, especially in the absence of many willing to defend him.