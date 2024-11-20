Pulse logo
Reggie Zippy reunites with family after accusing ex-wife of denying him access

20 November 2024 at 11:18
UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy reunited with his ex-wife, Edith Ward, to celebrate their daughter Dior’s 10th birthday after a period of tension following their divorce. Despite earlier accusations from Reggie that Edith had denied him access to their children—claims she denied—the family reunion marked a step toward reconciliation, with Reggie expressing gratitude for the opportunity to reset their relationship.
Reggie Zippy announces divorce

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy and his family have recently reunited after a period of tension following the end of his 15-year marriage to Edith Ward.

Reggie had previously accused Edith of denying him access to their children, claims she denied, stating that no court had restricted him from seeing their three children.

Reggie Zippy

In a heartwarming post shared on social media, Reggie celebrated their daughter Dior’s 10th birthday alongside Edith, marking a significant step towards reconciliation. He expressed gratitude to Edith, writing:

Mum and Dad with the birthday Princess Dior last night after family reunion dinner to celebrate Dior’s 10th birthday🎂🌹😁👌🏾. There is Peace, Love, Joy and Harmony for our children and us parents too✌🏾. Thank you Edith for this wonderful opportunity for us to reset and recalibrate our positive family relationship. Medaase 🤝🏾🙌🏾#birthdaygirl #familyreunion #RespectAndGratitude #DaddynDior #MumAndDad #ThankingGodForEverything 🙏🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾.

Previously, Reggie had accused Edith of obstructing his relationship with their children and even calling the police on him. Edith, in turn, has spoken publicly about the challenges she faced during their marriage. Despite past difficulties, this reunion marks a hopeful chapter for the former couple and their family.

Background

Over a year ago, Reggie announced his divorce to his wife of 15 years. He also revealed the names his wife has been calling him including wicked, irresponsible, selfish, abusive, manipulative, useless etc.

Reggie Zippy kisses wife

According to him, he accepts all the charges against him but is just happy he’s now free to date another woman who will appreciate him. Reggie’s wife later replied his allegations and sought to set the record straight. According to her, even whilst married for three years now, Reggie Zippy was dating another woman, a white woman.

