Reggie Zippy reunites with family after accusing ex-wife of denying him access

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy and his family have recently reunited after a period of tension following the end of his 15-year marriage to Edith Ward.

Reggie had previously accused Edith of denying him access to their children, claims she denied, stating that no court had restricted him from seeing their three children.

In a heartwarming post shared on social media, Reggie celebrated their daughter Dior’s 10th birthday alongside Edith, marking a significant step towards reconciliation. He expressed gratitude to Edith, writing:

Mum and Dad with the birthday Princess Dior last night after family reunion dinner to celebrate Dior’s 10th birthday🎂🌹😁👌🏾. There is Peace, Love, Joy and Harmony for our children and us parents too✌🏾. Thank you Edith for this wonderful opportunity for us to reset and recalibrate our positive family relationship. Medaase 🤝🏾🙌🏾#birthdaygirl #familyreunion #RespectAndGratitude #DaddynDior #MumAndDad #ThankingGodForEverything 🙏🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾.

Previously, Reggie had accused Edith of obstructing his relationship with their children and even calling the police on him. Edith, in turn, has spoken publicly about the challenges she faced during their marriage. Despite past difficulties, this reunion marks a hopeful chapter for the former couple and their family.

Background

Over a year ago, Reggie announced his divorce to his wife of 15 years. He also revealed the names his wife has been calling him including wicked, irresponsible, selfish, abusive, manipulative, useless etc.