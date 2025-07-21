5 plants to put in your home to attract wealth and happiness

For centuries, people have turned to the natural world to cultivate a sense of peace and prosperity. In many cultures, specific plants are believed to hold special powers, acting as living symbols of good fortune, wealth, and happiness.1 Beyond their spiritual significance, filling your home with these plants can also purify the air and create a calming atmosphere, proving that they are a truly brilliant addition to any living space.

Here are five plants you can keep in your home to attract good fortune and a sense of abundance.

1. The Money Plant.

The Money Plant. Known for its glossy, heart-shaped leaves, the Money Plant (Pothos) is a hugely popular choice for its reputation as a bringer of financial luck. It is believed that as the plant grows and its leaves become more vibrant, the wealth and prosperity of the household will also increase.

Placing a Money Plant in the southeast corner of your home is thought to be particularly effective, as this is considered the "wealth area" in Feng Shui. This plant is also brilliant for beginners, as it's easy to care for and thrives on a bit of neglect.

2. Lucky Bamboo

Despite its name, Lucky Bamboo isn't actually bamboo but a type of lily. Its elegant, upright stalks are a potent symbol of good fortune and strong energy. In Chinese culture, the number of stalks in a single arrangement holds different meanings—three stalks for happiness, five for health, and eight for wealth and prosperity.

Placing a Lucky Bamboo plant in your home is believed to bring a balanced flow of positive energy, creating a harmonious and happy living environment.

READ ALSO: Emotional Intelligence Habits Everyone Should Adopt

3. The Jade Plant.

With its thick, round leaves that resemble jade coins, the Jade Plant is often referred to as the "Money Tree" or "Friendship Tree." This succulent as a classic symbol of good luck and is frequently given as a housewarming gift to new business owners and homeowners.

It is thought to bring prosperity and success to the owner, and many believe that its vibrant green colour and steady growth are a direct reflection of a person’s good fortune.

4. The Peace Lily.

This beautiful plant is more than just a pretty face; it’s a powerful symbol of tranquillity and good luck. The Peace Lily is believed to bring positive energy into a home, helping to purify the air and create a serene atmosphere.

Its name itself suggests peace, and keeping one in your home is thought to calm the mind and soothe the soul, which are both essential components of a truly happy life.

ALSO READ: power habits of emotionally available partners

5. The Snake Plant

Also known as Mother-in-Law's Tongue, the Snake Plant is a popular choice not just for its hardiness but also for its spiritual benefits. In Feng Shui, it is believed to be a protective plant that wards off negative energy and bad spirits.

Placing a Snake Plant in a corner or by the main door is thought to shield the home from negativity, allowing it to become a sanctuary for prosperity and happiness.