Saudi Arabia bans visas for 14 countries including 6 African states: See if Ghana is part

Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, has introduced new travel restrictions that have caught the attention of many travellers around the world.

The Kingdom has temporarily suspended certain types of visas for visitors from 14 countries, per reports by livemint.com. However, there’s good news for those heading to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, this suspension does not apply to pilgrims with official Hajj permits.

The Saudi authorities made it clear that the suspension is focused mainly on non-Hajj visa categories, such as Umrah visas, business visit visas, and family visit visas.

Their main aim, according to multiple media reports, is to prevent people from using these visas to perform Hajj without proper registration. This move is expected to ease overcrowding and ensure the safety of those participating in the pilgrimage.

According to reports, this visa restriction will stay in place until mid-June 2025, which is around the time when the Hajj pilgrimage concludes. Saudi officials hope this measure will prevent the unfortunate incidents of overcrowding and illegal stays that have happened in the past.

The memory of the 2024 Hajj tragedy, where over 1,000 unauthorised pilgrims lost their lives due to heat and crowding, still lingers. The new rules are part of efforts to ensure such events do not happen again.

Travellers from the affected countries could still apply for visit or Umrah visas until 13 April 2025. After this date, the suspension took effect, and no new visas in these categories are being issued until after Hajj season ends.

List of affected countries

The list of countries facing this temporary ban includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and one other yet to be identified.

Ghana is not part of the affected countries for any type of visa ban to Saudi Arabia.

For many, this news comes as a disappointment, especially for families hoping to visit loved ones or conduct business in Saudi Arabia during this time. However, the Saudi government insists that the safety and smooth running of Hajj is the top priority.

Reports suggest that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed officials to strictly enforce visa regulations to protect pilgrims and maintain order.

MUST READ: 6 Promising African boxers who tragically died in the ring during a fight