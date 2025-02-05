Government cuts 2025 Hajj fares from ₵75,000 to ₵62,000

The government has reduced the cost of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage from ₵75,000 to ₵62,000, fulfilling President Mahama’s campaign promise to the Muslim community ahead of the 2024 general election.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 5th February, after a meeting with Saudi authorities, MP for Asutifi South and chairman of the five-member interim Hajj task force, Collins Dauda, revealed plans to reduce the cost of Hajj.
He stated:
During the 2024 presidential electioneering campaign, John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana, pledged to the Muslim community that if he won the elections, he would do everything possible to reduce the Hajj fare. That was to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters to perform the Hajj at a reduced fare. He also committed himself to making Hajj accessible and affordable. We will recall that last year, the fare was set at GH₵75,000.
He further noted:
Today, I am pleased to announce that President Mahama has been able to honour this commitment. He set up a task force made up of four Muslims to participate in the Hajj conference which took place in January in Saudi Arabia and to also have the opportunity to engage our service providers in Saudi Arabia, specifically in Mecca and Madina
Through diligent negotiations and collaborations, the task force has successfully secured a significant reduction in the Hajj fare for 2025. Upon the advice of the President, the fare for the 2025 Hajj has been set at GH₵62,000, which is equivalent to $4,130.
This year, Hajj is expected to take place between 4th June and 9th June 2025 in the Gregorian calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.