Dumelo appointed Deputy Agric Minister-designate, Apaak to Education – See full list

This was contained in the first list of 13 deputy ministers submitted by the President to Parliament for prior approval in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution.

Mr Dumelo, an actor-turned-politician, farmer, and philanthropist, will work closely with the minister, Eric Opoku, from 22nd January 2025.

Other prominent nominees include the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, as the Deputy Minister of Education, lecturer and private legal practitioner Justice Srem-Sai as the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and the MP for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, as the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the President has also nominated Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba as Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms.

Full List of Deputy Ministers

Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry – Samson Ahi