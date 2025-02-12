No alcohol to be allowed at 2034 Saudi Arabia World Cup - what else is banned?

Alcohol will be banned at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to the country’s ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud.

In an interview with LBC, Prince Khalid confirmed that alcohol would not be sold anywhere during the tournament, including hotels. He explained that Saudi Arabia does not permit alcohol at present and that fans can have fun without it.

He stated:

Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100% necessary. If you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol.

When asked if alcohol would be available in hotels, as it was during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he added:

No, there is no alcohol at all. Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country.

He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia respects its culture and doesn’t want to change it for others.

Everyone has their own culture. We’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture.

What else is not allowed?

The question of alcohol availability was also raised before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the sale of alcohol was heavily regulated. Initially, alcohol was to be sold in stadiums, but this decision was reversed just days before the tournament.

Prince Khalid also reassured that Saudi Arabia would welcome all visitors despite its conservative laws, including its stance on same-sex relations and transgender recognition, and emphasized that the World Cup is a global event, not a Saudi one.