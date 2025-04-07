How Ghanaian player ditched Christianity for Buddhism because of football (Video)

Former Ghanaian footballer Joseph Baah has opened up about his time practising Buddhism during his playing career in Bhutan.

Baah, who joined Bhutanese club FC Terton, shared that he made the unusual decision to convert from Christianity to Buddhism to better fit in with his new surroundings.

Bhutan, a small Buddhist nation nestled between China and India, left a deep impression on him.

Speaking on the Gajio Podcast on YouTube, Baah explained his reasons for embracing the local faith. He shared:

I am a Christian, but I became a Buddhist when I went to Bhutan. How else would they like you? I wanted the team and the environment I was in to love and trust me. I had heard about Buddha in Ghana, so it wasn't new to me.

He described how he was drawn not only to the religion but also to Bhutan’s unique culture and values. Baah added:

When I arrived, after one or two weeks, I realised they were genuine people. In Bhutan, nobody steals. If people find lost items, they take them to the police, and the crime rate is very low. So I wanted to be a part of that. I would return to Christianity.

Baah draws similarities between the two religions

Baah also pointed out the similarities between Buddhism and other major religions, saying the teachings he encountered were not unfamiliar.

It is just like Christianity. They have places of worship and monks who lead and teach us what to do and what not to do. Their teachings are the same as Christianity and Islam — do not steal, do not speak ill of others, and similar principles.

Baah’s journey in Bhutan came towards the end of his career, but unfortunately, persistent knee injuries forced him to retire early in the 2019/2020 season.

