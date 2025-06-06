Spain edge France in 9-goal thriller to book Nations League final showdown with Portugal

Spain survived a dramatic late surge from France to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory on Thursday, sealing their place in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal.

The defending champions looked in full control for much of the contest but were forced to dig deep after a fierce second-half comeback attempt by Didier Deschamps’ men.

France began on the front foot, with Theo Hernandez rattling the crossbar with a curling effort early in the match.

However, Spain quickly seized momentum midway through the first half.

Mikel Oyarzabal played a pivotal role, assisting two goals in quick succession.

First, he shrugged off his marker to set up Nico Williams, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net in the 22nd minute.

Moments later, he found Mikel Merino, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner to double Spain’s lead.

Dean Huijsen thought he had added a third just before halftime, volleying home after a clever knockdown by Martin Zubimendi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Spain continued their dominance in the second half.

After Adrien Rabiot brought down Lamine Yamal in the box, the 16-year-old confidently dispatched the penalty in the 54th minute, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way.

Pedri made it 4-0 a minute later, combining neatly with Williams before dinking a composed finish past the French goalkeeper.

France responded through Kylian Mbappé, who won and converted a penalty just five minutes later.

Yet Spain restored their four-goal cushion almost immediately, as Yamal found the bottom corner with a precise low strike in the 67th minute.

The drama was far from over. Ousmane Dembélé struck the post, and debutant Rayan Cherki lit up the match with a stunning volley after a clever assist from Mbappé.

France then clawed closer with two late goals: a Dani Vivian own goal following a dangerous Malo Gusto cross and a Randal Kolo Muani header from another Cherki delivery in stoppage time.

Despite the tense finale, Spain held firm to book their place in Sunday’s final in Munich, where they will face Portugal.