Violent stone fight leaves 66 football fans battling for life in Kenya (Video)

Kenyan football was thrown into chaos on Sunday after a violent clash broke out during a Premier League match between Shabana FC and Gor Mahia at Gusii Stadium.

The trouble started even before the game began, as fans from both teams began fighting in the stands. They threw stones and other objects at each other, creating panic and injuries.

Police later confirmed that 66 people were hurt in the incident, with two of them suffering serious head injuries. Most of the injured were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and RAM Hospital for treatment.

Although Gor Mahia went on to win the match 1-0 with a late goal from midfielder Sylvester Wanyama, the shocking violence off the pitch took all the attention away from the game.

Club, FKF condemn fan hooliganism

In a statement after the match, Gor Mahia shared their sadness about what happened:

We witnessed very sad moments at Gusii Stadium before the game. Police confirm 66 fans were injured and admitted to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and RAM Hospital. We wish a quick recovery to all those affected.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) also spoke out strongly against the violence. They said football should bring people together, not cause harm. The FKF statement read:

The safety of fans, players, and officials is paramount. We are collaborating with the relevant authorities to uncover the root causes and will take decisive disciplinary action once investigations conclude.

The government and football leaders have now started a full investigation into what caused the chaos. Many fans and experts are calling for tighter security and better crowd control at stadiums to prevent such violence in future.