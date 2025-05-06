Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram accused of assaulting woman ahead of Barcelona clash

Adult film actress Charlotte Lavish has accused Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram of domestic abuse.

In a video she shared online, Lavish showed what she claims is evidence of being physically hurt by the footballer. The video was posted just days before Inter Milan’s Champions League semi-final match against Barcelona.

Lavish says the incident happened years ago when Thuram was playing for German side Borussia Monchengladbach. She claims that during an argument, he locked her in a room and tried to take her phone to delete a video she had recorded.

Many people have asked why she waited three years to speak out. Lavish said her decision wasn’t about money and added Thuram will probably still walk away free. So far, Thuram, his team, and his representatives have not made any public comments about the matter.

Marcus Thuram's performance this season

Despite the controversy, Thuram remains a key player for Inter Milan. He has scored 18 goals and given 5 assists this season. He also netted the opening goal in the first leg against Barcelona which ended 3-3. Interestingly, six of his last seven goals have either started or ended the scoring in matches.

The return leg at the San Siro is expected to be another exciting match. Barcelona’s recent Champions League games have been full of goals with 15 of their last 16 games recording more than two goals.